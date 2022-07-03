Shusha hosts conference of think tanks of member and observer countries of Organization of Turkic States [PHOTO]

3 July 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On July 3, Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, is hosting a conference of think tanks of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

In addition to the Azerbaijani side, the conference is attended by officials of the organization, leaders and representatives of the think tanks of the member countries - Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Hungary, which is an observer country.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz