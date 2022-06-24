Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, British company to cooperate in demining liberated lands [PHOTO]

24 June 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Vugar Suleymanov of Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) says that his agency inked a contract with British RPS Energy Ltd. for aerial surveillance in demining operations in the liberated lands, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ANAMA and the Azerbaijani State Advertising Agency on June 23.

Suleymanov said that researchers are studying the region using drones and other devices. The study findings are analyzed by artificial intelligence, which extremely facilitates deminers' tasks. The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency has acquired 18 mine-clearing devices to assist in cleaning the liberated territories.

He added that from November 10, 2020, to June 23, 2022, 225 people suffered from landmines. 39 of them died and 186 were injured.

Efforts are underway to educate the population in the liberated areas to prevent war-related accidents and various types of explosive devices. Steps are being taken to prevent people from becoming victims of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The work started on the resettlement of the first residents within the framework of the "Great Return" program makes this activity even more necessary. Thus, the involvement of all means of communication in this process has become one of the important issues in order to provide the population with comprehensive and complete information to this end.

On June 23, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ANAMA chairman Vugar Suleymanov and ADRA chairman Aydin Ibadov to improve the awareness of people about the dangers of explosive devices through visual means of communication, to inform people about mine warning signs, as well as to instill in individuals a sense of discipline and responsibility.

Addressing the ceremony, Suleymanov said that the problem of mines and explosive remnants of war is a source of danger to the lives and activities of workers involved in the reconstruction of infrastructure in the liberated areas, as well as residents of war-torn areas and the former contact line.

Ibadov noted that social advertisements that will call people to be careful in the liberated territories will be broadcast not only in the regions but also in different parts of the country.

He stressed that it is the duty of every citizen to support the fight against "mine terror". Therefore, it is necessary for our compatriots to strictly follow the rules set in the mined areas. The cooperation established between the two institutions will contribute to the awareness of the population about the danger and safe living in the liberated territories.

