Azerbaijani deminer injured in mine blast in liberated Jabrayil

By Vugar Khalilov

Ruhin Valiyev (31), an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), was injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion in liberated Jabrayil, Azernews reports.

The incident occurred at around 0900 hours, on June 17, when the employee was carrying out demining activities, the report added.

The victim was hospitalized in a regional hospital with a traumatic amputation of his left leg from the ankle. Currently, his condition is stable. The public will be kept updated on the occurrence, the agency’s press service said.

The prosecutor's office visited the scene of the event, scheduled a forensic medical examination, and took other procedural steps.

The Jabrayil district prosecutor's office is looking into the cause of the mine explosion.

Although about 18 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mines of different types planted by Armenia in the formerly occupied territories continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Almost every day, there is news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

This once again proves that Armenia continues its mine warfare against Azerbaijan's both civilian and military personnel. Reports coming from official sources indicate that nearly 80 percent of the minefield maps submitted by Armenia to Azerbaijan are wide of the mark. Armenia appears to be committing war crimes by concealing the locations of landmines, allowing more innocent people to be killed.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev earlier described as accurate only 25 percent of minefield maps provided by Armenia. The Azerbaijani regions liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020 are the most mine-littered region in the world.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

In an address to the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union in Brussels on December 15, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev said that about 200 people had been killed or injured in mine explosions to that date. In this regard, he stressed the importance of the European Union and member states providing technical and financial assistance to Azerbaijan in eliminating the mine problem.

