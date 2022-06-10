Azerbaijan, Germany eye military co-op, regional, int’l security issues

10 June 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and German military delegations have discussed future military cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The discussion was held as a part of the 10th staff talks between the Defense Ministries of both countries in line with the program of bilateral military cooperation for 2022.

“The meeting discussed regional and international security issues, as well as the current state and prospects for cooperation,” the ministry said.

Germany recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on January 12, 1992, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 20, 1992. Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in western Europe, in Germany on September 2, 1992.

The countries have signed various agreements that cover different spheres of bilateral relations. The defense ministries of the two countries signed a document on military cooperation on March 9, 2006.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $145.6 million in January-February 2022.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.

