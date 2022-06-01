Azerbaijani foreign minister in Bulgaria discussing expanding comprehensive ties [PHOTO]

1 June 2022 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed prospects for bilateral relations in energy, trade, economic, information technology, transport and transit, the Foreign Ministry told Azernews.

The meeting was held during Bayramov’s official visit to the country.

Welcoming Azerbaijan's top diplomat, the Bulgarian prime minister stressed the importance of the visit, noting Azerbaijan's assistance to the country in the energy sector at a very important time for Bulgaria. Further, he emphasized the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in this context, adding that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner.

For his turn, Bayramov noted high-level political ties between the two countries accompanied by dynamic economic development.

The two men added that the conduct of a meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, slated for 2022, will contribute to the further expansion of economic ties.

Further, Bayramov informed Petkov about the post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration and reconstruction carried out in the liberated lands, as well as on the demining processes, and the peace-building steps taken by the Azerbaijani government.

The sides also discussed regional issues, ties in education, culture, tourism, and other topics of mutual interest.

In a similar vein, on May 31 the Azerbaijani minister and his Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Genchovska also discussed the prospects for the development of relations in the energy sector, as well as in transport, information and communication technologies, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian and other fields.

Genchovska stressed the importance of the visit, which took place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Further, she expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two countries over the past 30 years in a number of areas, including energy, transport and communications, tourism and others.

Noting the symbolism of holding the meeting on the eve of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Bayramov stressed that relations between the two countries are developing in the spirit of respect for the principles of international law and mutual understanding.

He added that the high-level political dialogue between the two countries is accompanied by positive dynamics in the economic sphere. Minister Genchovska expressed Bulgaria's readiness to contribute to the demining process carried out by the Azerbaijani government.

After the meeting, the parties got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and made statements to the press.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz