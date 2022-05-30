Moldovan president congrats Azerbaijani leader on Independence Day

30 May 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

On May 30, Moldovan President Maia Sandu phoned Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the presidential press service.

During the phone conversation, Maia Sandu congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May - Independence Day, and conveyed her best wishes.

The president thanked his counterpart for the congratulations.

They also touched upon bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the expansion of energy, economic, and trade relations, and discussed regional issues and matters of mutual interest, the press service adds.

