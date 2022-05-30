‘Great Return’ process begins with opening of first stage of Smart Village project in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan – analysis

30 May 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the first stage of the “Smart Village” project was held in Aghaly village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region, on May 27. The ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend that this event means great importance in Azerbaijan’s history, as it was the start of the "Great Return" process.

"It also demonstrates the continuation of large-scale construction work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The first pilot project was implemented in the Zangilan region, where a "Smart Village" of 200 houses was created,” MP said.

“School, a medical center, and social and other services will operate in this village. It is planned to build more than 150 apartments, these will be two-story and three-story residential buildings. The "Great Return" process has been launched due to the power of Azerbaijan’s independent economy,” Huseynova added.

“The implementation of such financially intensive projects is carried out precisely at the expense of the Azerbaijani state. Such projects can be implemented by countries with a strong economies. Azerbaijan has a strong economy that allows the implementation of such projects,” she said.

“Successive trips of the Head of State to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from occupation, after the second Karabakh War, are associated with laying the foundation of large facilities or already with their opening. Ongoing work is under the direct control of the Head of State," Huseynova said.

Parliamentarian noted that the commissioning of this project on the eve of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day is also of particular importance: "Armenians have pursued a policy of genocide against Azerbaijan in the past 200 years. The Soviet government transferred Western Zangazur to Armenia in 1920.

“These were the stages of an unjust policy pursued against Azerbaijan. The situation was approximately the same after Azerbaijan gained independence, as a result of the incompetence of the authorities 20 percent of our lands were under Armenian occupation,” she added.

Azerbaijan has been led to present success by the balanced policy of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who returned to leadership in the country’s difficult period,” Huseynova said.

“Today there is a strong Azerbaijan, which under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, restored territorial integrity, implements grandiose projects, carries out intensive work to turn liberated territories from occupation into a prosperous land," she added.

Another Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend that President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the opening ceremony of the “Smart Village” project in the Zangilan region is a road map for Azerbaijan's future strategy.

"Head of State spoke about the existing realities, the power of our country, and the essence of true independence. Purposeful policy, foundations which were laid during the leadership of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and are being continued by President Ilham Aliyev, gives results year after year.

“Grandiose victory that we won in 44-day second Karabakh War is a result of this policy. The "Great Return" process has already begun. Infrastructure is already being formed in our native Karabakh. All work is proceeding at a rapid pace, step by step we are achieving all our goals.

“The Head of State in his speech said the following: "Independence is that when you can pursue an independent policy, nothing else. Otherwise, it is simply conditional,” Musayev said.

“Azerbaijan’s truly independent life began in 1993 when Azerbaijani people invited Great Leader Heydar Aliyev to power. The country began to strengthen, stability appeared, economic foundations were formed, statehood was protected,” Musayev noted.

Azerbaijan is the leading state in the region now. The authority of our country is steadily growing due to the successful foreign and domestic policy of President Ilham Aliyev. Our victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War is written in golden letters in world history and Karabakh will soon turn into a flourishing land," the deputy added.

