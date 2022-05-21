Head of Azerbaijani State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage holds meeting with ICCROM Director General

21 May 2022 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The meeting between the head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Azad Jafarli and Director General of the International Center for the Study of Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Webber Ndoro was held on May 20th.

The agenda of bilateral relations was talked over the meeting in the capital of culture of Azerbaijan- Shusha, within the framework of an international conference on "Advancing of Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment."

The sides discussed the areas of cooperation between the State Service and ICCROM, as well as exchange of experience in the field of protection and restoration of cultural heritage, joint organization of trainings and seminars on this purpose during the meeting.

