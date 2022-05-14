President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the Ruler of Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheihk Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of his people, who showed great devotion to his country through all his life and activity, enjoyed great authority on the international arena. He has rendered exceptional services to the development and expansion of the relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

I share your grief at these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of the deceased, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!” the message said.

