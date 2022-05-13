Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the chairmen and format of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commissions have been determined, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Bayramov made the remarks at the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Dushanbe on May 13, the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani top diplomat briefed the participants in on the post-conflict situation in the region, adding that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict was over and that the nation's major focus today is on reviving its liberated lands and ensuring long-term peace and stability through the restoration of economic and communication ties.

The minister reiterated Azerbaijan's determination and readiness to normalize ties with Armenia, including the signing of a peace treaty and the beginning of the border delimitation procedure. Steps have been taken in this respect to begin the process of drafting a peace deal, Bayramov was quoted as saying.

The top diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the efforts of bolstering regional peace, stability, and security.

Furthermore, the minister thanked Kazakhstan for its effective chairmanship of the organization and Tajikistan for organizing a high-level meeting to discuss issues of cooperation within the CIS in a spirit of mutual understanding, as well as exchange views on topical issues of the international agenda.

Bayramov underlined the successful development of friendly relations between the member countries in the CIS format.

He reminded the participants that several of the union's member nations are commemorating a key event in 2022: the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. This occasion is viewed as an excellent chance to reflect on the nations' paths, learn from the past, summarize the outcomes of long-term collaboration, and make plans for the future.

Bayramov stressed that the passage of a variety of papers fostering future collaboration between the CIS member states, notably in the humanitarian domain, is on the agenda, and Azerbaijan considers that the frameworks for cooperation in education, research, culture, health, tourism, youth work, and other sectors are useful.

---