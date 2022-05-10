On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also visited the city of Shusha, Azertag reports.

The President and the First Lady were informed of the final completion work in the administrative building and landscaping work carried out around the building.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the restoration work to be carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shirin Su Bath, in the house of Sadigjan, a tar player, a composer, and an artist who improved the Azerbaijani tar, and in the Mehmandarovs' mansion complex.

The President and the First Lady also familiarized themselves with the repair and restoration work to be carried out at Shusha Boutique Hotel and Shusha Realniy School.

President Ilham Aliyev then attended the inauguration of the Shusha Digital Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

The head of state then made a speech.