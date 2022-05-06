By Trend

Russia is committed to normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said during a briefing on May 6, Trend reports.

"We remain committed to actively promoting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, mainly through implementing the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as through signing the peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku," he said.

