Baku's Nasimi district police office has seized 4 kg of drugs and a firearm from 14 people involved in drug trafficking in the capital in the past 10 days, the Interior Ministry reported on April 25.

Elvin Mammadov and Nail Bakirov, who were involved in drug trafficking, were detained with a large amount of heroin, one Nagan pistol, and six cartridges as a result of the search operation. About a kilogram of heroin was discovered during a personal search of Nail Bakirov.

During other operations conducted by the Nasimi district police office in the said period, 12 more drug traffickers were apprehended in Kubinka, Papanin, and other areas of the capital.

These individuals were arrested with large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and electronic scales. According to the investigation, each of the detainees obtained drugs online from drug dealers living in other countries whom they met on Instagram.

According to the investigation, several of the inmates even established an opium den in their homes for drug addicts.

The suspects accepted the drug courier offer made by the capital's drug dealers in exchange for monetary gain. The investigation revealed that some of the detainees also ran an opium den in their homes for drug users.

The information gathered about the detainees was sent to the Nasimi district police department's investigation department. A court decision remanded them in custody. Other members of the drug network, of which the aforementioned individuals were members, are being detained.

