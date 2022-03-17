By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received participants of the 2022 European U23 Wrestling Championship held in Bulgaria, Azertag reported on March 17.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have recently achieved historical victory in the continental championship.

The wrestlers won seven medals which is the best result of the national team in the under-23 freestyle wrestling both in terms of the number of medals and the team standings.

The national team was represented at the 2022 European U23 Wrestling Championship in nine weight categories out of ten.

The wrestling team led by coaches Arif Abdullayev, Jabrail Hasanov and Rovshan Hajiyev captured four gold and three bronze medals. Moreover, it also scored 159 points and became the European champion in the team standings.

Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg), Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Islam Ilyasov (97 kg) defeated all their rivals and became European champions. Bronze medals came from Tofig Aliyev (57 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) and Aydin Ahmedov (125 kg).

The second place went to Turkey (151 points) while Georgia (149 points) came in third.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz