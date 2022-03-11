By Trend

Azerbaijan has implemented the Amnesty Act adopted on November 5, 2021 in connection with Victory Day, Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The Amnesty Act, adopted in connection with the Victory Day, covered 15,450 prisoners. Some 8,626 of them were released from prisons.

Meanwhile, the term of imprisonment of 6,490 people was reduced.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz