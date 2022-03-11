A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 11 March.

The new edition includes articles: National gas becoming highly valuable amid recent global events; Mugham Center expands international ties; Experts ponder new agenda for Baku-Ankara cooperation; Ukraine and Karabakh: Crisis, opportunity and cold reason, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.