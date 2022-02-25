By Sabina Mammadli

Thirty years have passed since one of the bloodiest, inhumane tragedies in the world was committed by Armenia against the 7,000-person population of Azerbaijan's Khojaly town on February 26, 1992.

While country prepares for the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, information on various international organizations recognizing the events of February 26, 1992, as genocide get reported.

"Recognize for the sake of Reconciliation" initiative

International center headed by Chairman of the Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities Giorgi Tatar announced the launch of the "Recognize for the sake of Reconciliation" initiative, aiming to achieve justice for the victims of Khojaly and to establish peace in the region.

Tatar made those remarks in Vienna, at an international event on the theme "Peace and Justice" organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Communications.

The main goals of the initiative are not only to achieve, under the influence of the international community, the recognition of the genocide by Armenia, but also to promote dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian societies and provide appropriate conditions for the post-conflict period.

He said that a broad international coalition around the initiative dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy is planned to be created.

He noted that the coalition is open to human rights organizations and authoritative experts. Activities under the initiative will continue throughout this year.

Having provided extensive information about the Khojaly genocide committed in February 1992, the chairman stressed that Armenia must apologize for Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide for lasting peace in the region.

Tatar stressed that the lack of an adequate assessment of the Khojaly tragedy on the part of Armenia creates serious obstacles to the normalization in the region.

“The responsibility for this tragedy lies with the former leadership of Armenia, and Yerevan's apology for this crime will help both Armenia itself deal with its past and establish sustainable peace in the region," he added.

He called this crime one of the bloodiest tragedies of the end of the 20th century, adding that one of the main obstacles in establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is connected with it.

UK’s Parliament’s Statement

Some 12 deputies of the UK’s Parliament issued a joint statement, which is the first joint initiative of the UK’s MPs on the occasion of the Khojaly genocide.

Members of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom Bob Blackman, David Duguid, Bob Seeley, Matthew Offord, Dan Poulter, members of the House of Lords – Lord Risby, Lord Sheikh, Lord Kilcluney, Lord Hossein, Lord Evans, Baroness Manzur, and Lord Flight had joined the initiative.

The parliamentarians expressed their condolences to the Azerbaijani people, especially those who lost their loved ones as a result of the tragedy and also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijanis.

The authors of the statement described the Khojaly genocide as one of the most tragic chapters in the recent history of Azerbaijan.

They also recalled the decision of the European Court of Human Rights as of April 22, 2010, which characterized the Khojaly tragedy as a war crime and a crime against humanity. In this regard, the statement stressed the need to reinforce international humanitarian law for preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Post-conflict period

The statement of the UK parliamentarians brought attention to the post-conflict challenges, such as the clearance of territories, the restoration of communications and transport links, the delimitation, and the demarcation of borders. In this regard, they called on the UK government to assist in solving these problems, including mine-clearance operations.

They also welcomed the end of the conflict and expressed hope for a complete normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Budapest Center official noted that the 44-day Second Karabakh war, putting an end to the Karabakh conflict, created the conditions for the normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

