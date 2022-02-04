A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 4 February.

The new edition includes articles: Young servicemen lauded for country's reliable protection; Blast in Yevlakh caused by prohibited munitions; Industrial zones boost exports by 2.7 times; Baku, Tokyo ink seismic exploration accord, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.