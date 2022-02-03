By Trend

Turkey attaches great importance to maintaining high-level relations with Azerbaijan, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said, Trend reports.

Kiran made the remark at a meeting of the commission of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) on external relations, at which the Shusha declaration on allied relations between the two countries was approved.

Speaking on other mattersç he reminded that Azerbaijan investments in Turkey exceeded $20 billion, and Turkish investments in Azerbaijan - $12 billion,” he noted.

“We have signed various agreements in the military and other fields, expanded the scope of joint military exercises. Turkey sees its relations with Azerbaijan as a historical and legal responsibility," Kiran said.

