By Trend

Television and radio broadcasting covers 35 percent of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the remark at an event entitled "Priorities in the field of digital development and transport in Azerbaijan".

"Relevant work is underway in the liberated territories to provide the region with transport infrastructure and communications. This year, it’s planned to fully restore television and radio broadcasting in the liberated lands," he noted.

According to him, 72 percent of the liberated territories are provided with a 2G network, over 40 percent - 3G and more than 50 percent - 4G, and 1,400 kilometers of fiber optic lines have been laid there.

