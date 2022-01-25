By Vugar Khalilov

Aydin Karimov, the Azerbaijani president's special representative in Shusha district, has stated that the opening of the Baku-Shusha bus route is critical for liberated Shusha city, Trend reported on January 24.

"It has been a little more than a year since Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation. During this time, large-scale restoration and construction work in the city began on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Among these are the restoration of historical and cultural monuments, as well as the construction of new schools, hospitals, and modern residential complexes," Karimov said.

Furthermore, he thanked the country's leadership and relevant government bodies for organizing the first regular bus trip to Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day war in 2020.

On January 24, the first passenger bus from Baku arrived in Shusha. The meeting ceremony was attended by employees from the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative Office in Shusha, the Shusha State Reserve Department, the Shusha Police Department, and members of the city community.

Following the ceremony, the guests visited historical sites in the city, including the Shusha fortress, Bulbul's House-Museum, and Jidir Duzu.

Azerbaijan began regular intercity bus trips between Baku and Shusha, Baku and Aghdam, Ahmadbayli and Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport and Shusha, and Barda and Shusha.

The Ahmadbayli-Shusha trips will be scheduled four times per week, with trips to other destinations scheduled twice per week.

Citizens will only be permitted to visit Azerbaijan's liberated regions once a year. Personal accident insurance will be provided to passengers.

Once a year, a select group of people will be able to obtain free tickets to these locations. This category includes Great Patriotic War heroes, national heroes, martyrs' families, and veterans of the Karabakh war.

Tickets for Baku-Shusha-Baku are 10.4 AZN ($6.1), Baku-Aghdam-Baku are 9.4 AZN ($5.5), Ahmadbayli-Shusha are 7 AZN ($4.1), and Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha are 6 AZN ($3.5).

The buses depart from Baku at 0630 (GMT +4), and from Ahmadbayli and Barda at 1000.

Tickets can be purchased online at yolumuzqarabaga.az. Passengers will be insured, and the movement of buses will be tracked using a GPS system. The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency will patrol the bus routes.

Passenger buses will be accompanied by police cars as they travel through Azerbaijani territory liberated from Armenian occupation.

