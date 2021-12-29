By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway is underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reported on December 28.

As one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, the highway will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated regions and villages, the report added.

The foundation of the highway was laid during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand regions on March 16, 2021.

The 12-km-long first-class technical road starts from the Victory Road and joins the newly-built Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway. The highway will have four lanes and the width of the roadbed will be 21 meters, while the width of the carriageway will reach 14 meters, the agency said.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway. Thus, the road is being widened and profiled using special equipment and a new landfill is being built in line with the first technical level.

The necessary number of forces was involved in the construction site and some 50 percent of the earthworks and road construction have been completed in the first 8 kilometers of the road, the report added.

Along with the construction of the 12-km-long Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, the project also includes the construction of water pipes of different diameters to ensure the transfer of atmospheric water along the road, as well as a rectangular water crossing for the transmission of river water. In addition, it is planned to build two overpasses at 6.7 km of the road, passing through the area called Garghabazar.

Taking into account the scope of work and the task to complete the project in a short time, the construction is carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads along with the local company Azvirt LLC.

The construction is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads in line with the construction norms and rules.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway passes through the liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.

