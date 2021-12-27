President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on December 27.

Dear Madame President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the former President of the Hellenic Republic, a distinguished statesman and social-political figure, Karolos Papoulias.

I highly appreciate Karolos Papoulias’s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Greece relations and always recall our meetings with fond impressions.

I share your sorrow due to this grave loss and offer my profound condolences to you, to the family of the deceased and the people of Greece.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 December 2021

---

