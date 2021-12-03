By Trend

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the deaths of servicemen as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service during training flights, Trend reports.

In this regard, a publication was posted on the MFA Facebook page.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed today, December 2, 2021 its sincere condolences and sympathies to the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan over the victims of a military helicopter crash, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

Egypt extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured. Egypt also affirms that it stands in solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan in this painful accident", the publication says.

