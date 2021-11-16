By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the average monthly salary of hired workers by 2.3 percent over the first nine months of 2021, bringing the figure to AZN 723.2 ($425.4), the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific and technical activity, information and communication, and in transport and storage facilities.

As of October 1, the number of people employed in the economy increased by 17,700 people or 1.1 percent, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, amounting to 1.69 million people.

Out of the total number of employed, around 903,600 work in the public sector and 795,700 in the private sector.

Some 19.2 percent are employed in education, 18.6 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 12.9 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 7.6 percent in construction, 6.6 percent in public administration and defence, social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.5 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 1.8 percent in financial and insurance activities and 13.8 percent in other economic sectors.

