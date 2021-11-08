On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 8, 2021

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed to the nation from the Alley of Martyrs on November 8 announcing that the city of Shusha was liberated from occupation.

- Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulated General Hikmat Mirzayev on victory.

- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs.

- President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign and National Defense Ministers.

- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the liberation of Shusha on her official Instagram page.

- Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

- The list of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in one day has been announced.

- Armenia violates ceasefire on state border.

- Armenian troops fired on Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi.

- A video of the liberated Balasoltanli village of Gubadli has been released.

- The Azerbaijani Army is increasing the advantage of the front in the direction of Khojavand.

- High-ranking Armenian officials were destroyed in the direction of Khojavand.

- A video of the liberated Tsakuri village of Khojavand has been released.

- Heavy blows were inflicted on the Armenian troops as a result of the operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavand direction of the front.

- The Azerbaijani Army has full control over the city of Shusha.

- Video footage of the liberated Vejnali village of Zangilan region was released.

- A video has been spread of Armenian troops fleeing from the Khojavand direction of the front.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz