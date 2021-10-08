By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has received Turkey’s newly-appointed military attache Maj-Gen Zakaria Yalcin, the ministry reported on October 8.

Hasaov congratulated the military attache on his appointment in Azerbaijan and wished him success in developing military cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Hasanov said that the mutual relations and military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey are based on brotherhood and friendship.

Expressing his satisfaction with being appointed as a military attache to Azerbaijan, Yalcin stressed that he will do his best to develop Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, especially in the military sphere.

The sides also focused on the regional military-political situation, military-technical, military education, military medicine, and other issues of mutual interest.

Along with other spheres, Azerbaijan and Turkey tightly cooperate in the military field and periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

