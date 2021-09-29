By Vugar Khalilov

Members of the Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce have visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city, Trend reported on September 28.

As a part of the visit, members of the chamber, the Karabakh Revival Fund and the Azerbaijani president's special representative attended a meeting on the "Potential for the economic development of the Aghdam region, the report added.

The delegation visited Aghdam’s historical sites - the Imarat complex, Shahbulag, the ruins of the Bread Museum, the State Drama Theater, and the Juma and Giyasli mosques.

The president’s special representative in Karabakh, Emin Huseynov, briefed the delegation about the economic potential and future projects that will be implemented in the Aghdam region.

Furthermore, the head of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, provided detailed information about the Karabakh.Center resource and talked about the fund’s mission, values, current activities and further objectives.

Hajiyev said that the Karabakh.Center provides comprehensive information about the vandalism committed by Armenians on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

He stressed the importance of joint efforts of Azerbaijani society and the diaspora, together with the state, to speed up the restoration and rehabilitation work in the liberated lands.

"A person can imagine the complexity and scale of the restoration process only after seeing these ruins with his own eyes," Hajiyev underlined.

In turn, the president of the Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce, Nuran Karimov, highlighted the importance of trips to the territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

The participants were informed about the #KarabakhChallenge campaign organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund and were provided with brochures about the projects.

The Fund invites everybody to contribute to the restoration of the liberated lands by making donations through the link.

The donations will be spent on restoration and reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands by transforming them into economically stable and eco-friendly zones.

Armenia's aggression and illegal occupation caused irreparable damages to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries, and rare manuscripts.

At the same time, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

