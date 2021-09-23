By Trend

A meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers is planned to be held in Tehran, Trend reports referring to the Iranian media.

This decision was made during a meeting between Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mevlut Cavusoglu within the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, held in New York.

The situation in the region was discussed at the meeting. The sides were informed that thanks to the liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region [from Armenian occupation], new political realities appeared in the region, therefore the regional countries should hold consultations.

A decision was made for the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Iranian foreign ministers to meet in Tehran and discuss the issues related to the new realities.

