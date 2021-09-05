By Trend

A group of residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation made a trip to their hometown, Trend reports.

The residents were welcomed by Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president Emin Huseynov.

The guests visited the Panahali Khan Palace, the Bread Museum, the House of Culture, the Juma Mosque. Then residents of the district will visit the mosque of Giyasli village and Shahbulag fortress.



