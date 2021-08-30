By Laman Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the "Karabakh is a pearl of Azerbaijani culture" and "Again in the native land: Pearls of Karabakh art" exhibitions held as part of the Vagif's Poetry Days in Shusha.

The President and the First Lady first visited the Shusha Art Gallery to get acquainted with the exhibition "Karabakh is a pearl of Azerbaijani culture".

It should be noted that Karabakh has an ancient history as a center of Azerbaijani art and culture.

The museums looted during the Armenian occupation stored valuable historical and cultural samples of Azerbaijan, world-famous national carpets and souvenirs related to Azerbaijan's prominent figures.

All these exhibits were great examples of not only Azerbaijani but also world culture.

The paintings and sculptures displayed at the exhibition take visitors on a wonderful journey into a world of joy and sorrow, fantasy and reality. The whole works presented at the exhibition are inspired by Karabakh region.

For many years, Karabakh, the historical land of Azerbaijan, has had a great impact on the worldview of artists and sculptors of different generations.

The exhibition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, displays stunning art works by Boyukagha Mirzazade, Togrul Narimanbayov, Maral Rahmanzade, Nadir Abdurrahmanov, Mikayil Abdullayev, Ujal Hagverdiyev, Museyib Amirov and other prominent Azerbaijani artists.

The exhibition covers Karabakh landscapes, writers, carpets, horses, mugam, and victories in the 44-days Patriotic War.

The exhibition features 60 art works, including Altay Hajiyev's painting "Majlisi-uns" People's Artist Sattar Bahlulzade's "Yukhari Dashalti" Inna Kostina's "Wealth of Karabakh", Leyla Aliyeva's Kharibulbul, Faig Hajiyev's "Karabakh Horse", Orkhan Nabizade's sculptures and other works.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then visited the exhibition "Again in the native land: Pearls of Karabakh art" held at Shusha Carpet Gallery, which was restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the National Carpet Museum, the exhibition features pile and pileless carpets, carpet products, traditional embroidery and costumes as well as artistic metal samples.

The exhibition also includes carpet samples from the History Museum's collection.

It should be noted that most of these exhibits, re-exhibited in their homeland, were brought to Baku from the Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum during the First Karabakh War.

The exhibition displays examples of Karabakh carpets from different regions, which have been highly valued for centuries and are among the rare pearls of foreign museums and private collections.

There are carpets with patterns reflecting the lifestyle of people engaged in cattle-breeding, urban culture as well as floral patterns woven in professional workshops - "Varni", "Zili", "Chelebi", "Lampe", "Malibeyli", "Gasimushagi", Ayan Majlis ”and others.

With its large size and vibrant colors, "Lampa" carpet attracts particular attention.

The exhibition provides a great opportunity to feel the spirit of the ancient land and see the lifestyle of people who have lived and created here for centuries.

Meanwhile, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has presented another exhibition titled "Memory. Photographic history" within Vagif's Poetry Days.

The photo exhibition fully reflects Azerbaijan's rich history and culture as well as beautiful landscapes.

Some photographs show the atrocities and destruction committed by Armenians in the liberated regions and cities. The exhibition also features photos depicting the crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

