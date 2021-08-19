By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has sent two warships to Iranian port of Anzali to participate in the International Naval Cup, local media reported on August 19.

The competitions that will start on August 22 include counter-terrorism, rescue and shooting exercises, the rear Admiral of the Iranian Navy Hussein Khanzadeh said.

The readiness of the navies of the Caspian littoral states will also be tested during the games.

The navies of Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Azerbaijan will attend the sixth international Naval Cup. In total, 400 sailors are expected to take part in the competitions.

The personnel of the warships entering Iran will be quarantined for three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz