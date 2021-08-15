By Trend

Azerbaijan provided timely assistance to Turkey in extinguishing the fire, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

“The employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations actively helped in extinguishing the fires in Turkey. That’s what we call brotherhood. We are grateful to brotherly Azerbaijan for the support.”

From the first day of their arrival in Turkey, the Azerbaijani fire-and-rescue teams actively participated in battling the fires. The fires raged close to the Turkish Yenikoy and Kemerkoy thermal power plants.

The teams showed great dedication in extinguishing the fires, as well as in protecting the power plants. Th fire and rescue teams of Azerbaijani ministry of emergency situations began arriving in the Turkish province of Mugla from July 30.

Azerbaijani firefighters also extinguished fires in the settlements of Pinar, Karayer, Kavakcik, Cayhisar, Zeytunalani, Otmanlar, and Cogenli. They extinguished fires in the Yatagan region, in the Cine, Akcaova, Kabaklidere districts of Aydin province, in the Seyidli-Kemer, Mentese, Gazeller districts of Mugla province. At the same time, the tasks of extinguishing fires in Marmaris, Orhania, Armudlu, Deyirmanyani, Acparan, Turgut, Fethiye, in the vicinity of Dalaman airport, Buldak, Tavas, Burduk-Bucak districts of Denizli province were completed.

The fire-and-rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sent to fraternal Turkey has fully completed the task set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and finally extinguished the fires in the Mugla province.

