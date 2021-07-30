By Trend

The 'Victory Road' is planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan in September 2021, Farid Yusubov, specialist at the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports on July 30.

“The construction of the roadbed has been completed,” Yusubov added. "Asphalt has been laid to the section of the road up to the 20th kilometer. It has been also laid to the section from the 40th to the 45th kilometer. The Victory Road is planned to be commissioned in September 2021."

---

