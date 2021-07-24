By Trend

A delegation of the French National Assembly consisting of Jerome Lambert, Frédéric Dumas, Carole Bureau-Bonnard, Jean-Luc Reitzer, and Sandrine Mörch visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation was met by the personal representative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Emin Huseynov.

Huseynov said that on this day 28 years ago Aghdam was occupied and all this time it was subjected to destruction by the Armenians.

Member of the French National Assembly Jerome Lambert said that the delegation was very concerned about what they saw in the liberated territories.

Lambert said 30 years ago there was life here, people lived, and the Armed Forces of Armenia expelled them from here during the first Karabakh war.

“An act of vandalism was committed, the city was completely destroyed. However, we hope that the expelled people will be able to return to their homes and that these territories will be fully restored,” the French MP said.

Another member of the delegation, Karole Bureau-Bonnard, noted the significance of this visit to Aghdam on this day.

“First of all, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of their lands. We all saw that all buildings and other places in the city were destroyed during the occupation. I hope that the city and the Aghdam mosque will be restored soon, and people will be able to come here and pray,” Bureau-Bonnard said.

The delegation was accompanied by Head of the working group on Azerbaijani-French inter-parliamentary relations Soltan Mammadov, MPs Parvin Karimzade, Nagif Hamzayev, and Mushfig Jafarov.

