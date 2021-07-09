By Trend

UNHCR Representation in Azerbaijan is holding the situation in Azerbaijan following the Second Karabakh war on its agenda, the UNHCR Representation in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The UNHCR Representation in Azerbaijan said that it has been in close contact with Azerbaijani authorities to further discuss the role UNHCR can play in the return of displaced people.

“As the UN Refugee Agency, we have been engaged in supporting displaced people in the region since the 1990s. In line with our mandated responsibilities, we stand ready to assist those displaced by the conflict, including returning IDPs, in close coordination with the national authorities and all concerned. We have been in contact with the authorities to further discuss the role UNHCR can play in the return of displaced people, as per the 9 November 2020 ceasefire statement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia,” the UNHCR Representation said.

