Some 700 participants of the Second Karabakh War of last year have been assigned degrees of disability, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reported on June 22.

The disability degree is assigned after the commission set up by the ministry examines war veterans. The State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service assesses veterans' disability after their documents are registered in the e-system and certificates submitted by military medical commissions.

Veterans are paid lump sum insurance. Moreover, monthly presidential, monthly disability pensions or benefits are also determined for the veterans through the electronic system, the ministry reported.

During the 44-day war in autumn last year, 2,904 Azerbaijani soldiers lost their lives and 10 servicemen went missing.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

