By Trend

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4, Trend reports.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.

This tragedy testifies to the fact that Armenia continues to commit war crimes against Azerbaijan.

Since the day of the signing of the trilateral declaration, mines set by Armenia have resulted in the death and injury of more than 120 people. Although in 200 days after the signing of the declaration on an area of ​​about 100 million square meters in the liberated territories, more than 35,000 mines were cleared, the number of their victims continues to grow.

Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mined areas has hampered efforts to return to their homes, almost 30 years later, internally displaced persons who left their homes following Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

On June 4, Azerbaijan has submitted an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide relevant maps of landmines creating a hazard for the life of people in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories. The first complaint was sent to the ECHR on January 16, 2021. In both complaints, Armenia is required to take the necessary measures to restore the violated rights of Azerbaijani citizens.

In February 2021, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a request to support the call to Armenia to provide information on mined areas. Also, Azerbaijan made speeches and appeals at the level of experts and official circles.

Despite this, no serious pressure is exerted on Armenia. Countries of the world and international organizations remain silent. Armenia, taking advantage of this, continues to encroach on the lives of the Azerbaijani population.

Following international law, Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields and other necessary information is a serious violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Armenia, by refusing to provide maps of minefields, first of all, hinders the restoration of peace. Secondly, it is contrary to all international laws, principles and is considered a war crime. Unlike Armenia, the Azerbaijani side fully complies with the agreement of November 10 and even shows humanism in a number of issues.

To remind, Armenia asked for an additional 10 days to return to Kalbajar, and Azerbaijan, showing humanism, gave it this period. However, Azerbaijan does not see reciprocal steps from Armenia, which hides the maps of minefields, which leads to the death of many people and may delay the restoration of the liberated territories.

