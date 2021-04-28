By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 28. Mild north-west wind will blow in the capital.

The temperature will be +10-13 °Cat night, +18-23 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rain and hail are expected in northern and western regions. It will be foggy in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +23-28 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

