By Trend

The responsible ministers and high-ranking officials dealing with information and media of the Turkic Council paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district today, Apr 11, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on April 11.

After the visit to Aghdam, the delegation of the Turkic Council arrived in Ganja city.

Here, the delegation will be informed about Armenia’s attacks against civilians of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Nagorno-Karabakh war and the use of prohibited weapons by the Armenian Armed Forces against the Azerbaijani civilians.

