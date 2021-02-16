By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on February 17. Snow will fall in the evening. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be +1-3 °C at night and in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm Hg to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. It will sleet and snow in some places. Fog will be observed in different places. Strong west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the afternoon, -3 -8 °C at night. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 -3 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to fall on February 17-18, which might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz