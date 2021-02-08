By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy on February 9. Fog and drizzle are expected in some places in the morning. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-6 C at night, +13-18 °C in the afternoon, 0 +5 C°C in the mountains at night, 0 -5 °C in the highlands, +7-12 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations in atmospheric pressure are predicted in the Absheron Peninsula on February 9, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz