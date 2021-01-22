By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund has given social support payments, including monthly presidential pension, pension and allowances to 6,790 family members of 2,778 martyrs of the second Karabakh war, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has reported.

The ministry said that a special working group was created to oversee the payment of these benefits.

Moreover, pensions, allowances, social assistance are issued electronically without any application, and martyrs’ families are informed of the appointments.

It should be noted that the ministry is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. As of January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent from AZN 300 ($176.4) to AZN 500 ($294.1). In addition, so far, around 9,100 apartments and private houses and 7,150 cars were provided to this category of citizens.

Additionally, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Some 2,855 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

The 44-day war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

