By Laman Ismayilova

Ecology Ministry predicts changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on January 22,. Mild south-west wind will be followed north-west one in the daytime.

The temperature will be 0 -2 °Cat night, +5-7°C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg. Relative humidity 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in thr regions. It will be foggy in some places, and west wind will intensify occasionally in some areas.

The temperature will be -2 -7 °C at night, +4-7 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -10 -15 C iat night, 0 -5 °C in the daytime.

Roads are expected to be covered with ice in mountainous regions and foothills.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

