President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva will visit Azerbaijan's historic Shusha city for the first time since the city's liberation from occupation on November 8.

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a video on her official Instagram page today that showed her and President Aliyev on their way from Baku to Shusha.

Shusha was liberated on November 8 after 28 years of Armenian occupation, during the 44-day-war that lasted from September 27 and November 10.

Azerbaijan liberated over 300 villages, settlements and city centers during the six-week-war that started with Armenia’s firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions on September 27. The war ended with Moscow-brokered trilateral peace agreement that additionally stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions after around three decades of the Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev earlier visited liberated Zangilan, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz