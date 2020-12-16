By Trend

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has taken under protection the Sugovushan reservoir, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports.

“In order to fulfill clause 6.1 on the protection of important objects, the decree of the head of state dated October 29, 2020 on the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the Sugovushan reservoir in the liberated territory of the Terter region was taken under protection. The rescue service of the special risk of the Ministry of Emergencies has introduced around-the-clock control regime on the territory,” he said.

