By Trend

Azerbaijani public is honoring the memory of Azerbaijan's great leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

December 12, 2020, is the day when Azerbaijan marks seventeen years since the decease of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and this day a lot of people are coming to the Alley of Honors in Baku to visit the grave of the national leader, bowing their heads in respect before his genius.

The large number of people observed in the Alley of Honors shows the people's big love for the great leader.

The history and fate of Azerbaijan, the revival of the socio-political, economic, and cultural life of the people are inextricably linked with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

For every Azerbaijani - a patriot, the memory of the great leader is dear and sacred because the modern history of Azerbaijan and its national statehood are closely connected with the distinguishing personality’s name.

The people of Azerbaijan will always remember Heydar Aliyev, who has devoted his entire conscious life to the country’s progress.

Being a great political and statesman, the leader of the Azerbaijani people, he became a legend during his lifetime, therefore the phenomenon of Heydar Aliyev always attracts attention.

People come to the Alley of Honors with a sense of boundless pride and unshakable faith, as Azerbaijan is rapidly developing in the light of the ideas of Heydar Aliyev, taking its rightful place in the world.

Thanks to the purposeful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the political course of the national leader, Azerbaijan is achieving new successes, and the country's independence is further strengthened.

Ceremonies of honoring the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev are held not only in Baku but also in all regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in foreign countries.

