By Vafa Ismayilova

Senior Azerbaijani and Turkish officials have signed agreements on transport, business, strategic cooperation and mutual visa exemption. The signing ceremony took place after the one-to-one meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku on December 10. The two leaders attended the signing ceremony, Azertag has reported.

Chairman of the Board of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli and member of the Board of BMC Automotive Industry and Trade company Taha Ozturk signed “The Protocol of Understanding between Baku Transport Agency and BMC Automotive Industry and Trade company”.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov and member of the Board of BMC Automotive Industry and Trade company Taha Ozturk signed “The Protocol of Understanding between Azerbaijan Highway State Agency and BMC.AZ company”.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency Burak Daglioglu signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey”.

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev and Director of Communications of the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey in the Field of Media”.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu signed “The Protocol No. 1 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey signed on February 25, 2020 in the city of Baku”.

Commenting on the document signed with Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter account that citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be able to travel between the two countries using only identity cards.

Moreover, the “Victory Parade” postage stamp and the “First Day” envelopes prepared on the occasion of the Victory Parade held in Baku on December 10 will be put into circulation.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sealed the envelopes with the “First Day” seal.