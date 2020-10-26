By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 27. Fog and drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +13-16 °C at night, +20-24 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported

In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +22-24 °C in the daytime in Baku. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 to 770 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly dry in the country's regions tomorrow. However, rainy weather is expected in Azerbaijan's eastern areas. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

Mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected on October 27-28, which is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

