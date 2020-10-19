The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the agreed temporary humanitarian ceasefire, subjected to heavy artillery fire the Azerbaijani residential settlements and battle positions after 00.02 on October 18," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

"There are killed and injured as a result of this ugly deeds," the head of state tweeted.

"The Azerbaijani Army gave a decent response to the enemy and liberated several residential settlements from the occupation."

